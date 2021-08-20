Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 452 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MORRISON RENVILLE SIBLEY STEARNS TODD IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT MARTIN NICOLLET WATONWAN IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA REDWOOD IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA DOUGLAS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, BLUE EARTH, FAIRMONT, GAYLORD, HUTCHINSON, LITCHFIELD, LITTLE FALLS, LONG PRAIRIE, MANKATO, NEW ULM, OLIVIA, REDWOOD FALLS, ST CLOUD, ST JAMES, ST PETER, AND WILLMAR.