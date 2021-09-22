Six Minnesota schools have been named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.
Nationwide, 325 schools in 45 states were included in this year’s list for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.
In Minnesota, two schools were recognized as “exemplary high-performing schools”: Barnesville Elementary School and St. Croix Preparatory Academy Middle School, a charter school in Stillwater.
Four schools were named “exemplary achievement gap closers”: McKinley Elementary School in Ham Lake, Minnetonka West Middle School, Roosevelt Middle School in Blaine and Twin Lakes Elementary School in Elk River.
“I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement. Since 2013, 67 Minnesota schools have received the National Blue Ribbon distinction.
The distinction comes amid a difficult 18 months for schools nationwide and in Minnesota, where recent standardized test scores showed steep declines in math and reading.