Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday unveiled a host of incentives to encourage more Minnesotans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The perks will be available to 100,000 people who get their first vaccine dose between now and the end of June. They include state park passes, fishing licenses and tickets to the Minnesota State Fair.
State officials are aiming to have 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older vaccinated by July 1, a goalpost President Joe Biden has set for national vaccination rates, too.
"We believe that this is a good way to get some excitement back in it" Walz said of the state’s waning vaccination pace. “These are pretty nice things to have” he said of the perks. He didn’t rule out sweetening the pot later on.
Federal COVID-19 relief money is paying for the incentives, the governor told reporters Thursday as he rolled out the incentives program.
Overall, he was optimistic that the pandemic was in retreat. “There is nothing in the numbers that indicate we’re seeing any rise at all,” he said. “That will only get better as the vaccination rates go up.”
Vaccinations in Minnesota continue to climb, but at a much slower pace than in the early months of the state's vaccine campaign. About 64 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine.
Meanwhile, about 40 percent of the nation is fully vaccinated. This week, CVS announced a sweepstakes for anyone who gets shots at their facilities, with prizes including a cruise and a trip to the Super Bowl.
Vaccines are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, community clinics and pop-up events around the state. Some locations require appointments, and others take walk-ins.
A community vaccine site at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines for two more weeks.
The site is offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. While walk-ups are welcome, appointments are also available online.