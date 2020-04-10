Gov. Tim Walz faced some of his first pushback from a top Republican lawmaker over his stay-at-home order as Minnesota experienced its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths.
Still, the DFL governor stood by his actions and said his coronavirus decision-making will continue to be guided by evidence and experts.
“I'm tired of this. I’m frustrated by this. My heart breaks for the people who are worried about their economic well-being,” Walz said during his Thursday conference call. “But you can’t get frustrated, go on a hunch and throw caution to the wind and pretend that our neighbors’ lives are somehow disposable.”
His remarks came after Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, took to Twitter to criticize Walz. “I do not approve of the governor’s unilateral decision to continue the order to shelter at home until May 4. We have to get on with our lives,” Gazelka tweeted.
The latest coronavirus statistics from Thursday:
- 1,242 cases via 32,294 tests
- 50 deaths
- 293 cases requiring hospitalization
- 145 people remain in the hospital; 63 in intensive care
- 675 patients recovered
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County is no longer atop the south central Minnesota list, as Blue Earth County has now jumped to 22 confirmed cases; Le Sueur county has 20 cases confirmed as of Tuesday's report. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County has four confirmed cases; Steele County eight; Nicollet County five; Waseca County three; Goodhue County 13; Sibley County one; and Scott County 19. One death has also been reported in Scott County.
Also on Thursday, Gazelka questioned the Walz administration's projections of needing to prepare for as many as 5,000 intensive care cases eventually. “Why shut MN business down for a NY sized surge?” he wrote.
Asked to respond, Walz told reporters he was working off the best data and guidance available, including state health leaders and Mayo Clinic. And he said he'd make changes if circumstances warrant. “One tweet does not equal dissent,” he said.
Minnesotans struggling financially got some good news Thursday. Steve Grove, Minnesota’s commissioner of employment and economic development, said an additional $600 weekly benefit from the federal government is on its way to nearly 200,000 applicants. It should start to show up this week in Minnesota bank accounts.
****
Edina Art Fair rescheduled for August
The Edina Art Fair, usually Minnesota's first major art fair of the season, is moving to August because of the new coronavirus.
The art fair, which can attract some 300,000 visitors, will now run from Aug. 21-23.
Organizers of the event say that almost all of the 280 artists scheduled for the original date in early June are still planning to be there.
— Euan Kerr | MPR News
MN’s first COVID-19 hospital not yet at capacity, prepares for surge in patients
Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul is heading into its third week of strictly caring for patients dealing with COVID-19. Bethesda, Minnesota’s first hospital geared fully toward treating patients with COVID-19, has seen an increase in patients, but isn’t yet at capacity.
Maria Raines, the chief of nursing at Bethesda, said there's been a lot of community support.
“We actually have had many businesses in the community that are reaching out. They have been providing food for our employees so we have a process set up where that food can be brought into the hospital and we’re able to provide that,” Raines said. “We’ve had outreach of other community agencies wanting to drop off homemade masks.”
There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff, Raines said, something they are trying to tightly monitor. Bethesda has 35 ICU rooms and 55 medical-surgical beds.
— Peter Cox | MPR News
St. Paul shuts playgrounds, sports courts, skate parks
The city of St. Paul said Thursday it is closing all playgrounds, sports courts – including tennis, basketball, and volleyball – and skate parks in response to the COVID-19 spread.
Parks, trails, open spaces, dog parks, and athletic fields remain open, with restrictions, including social distancing of 6 feet. No pickup games, contact sports, or organized teams are allowed, the city said.
— MPR News Staff