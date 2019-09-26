Nicole Smith-Holt, center, is comforted by her daughter Brittany Smith, right, her husband James Holt, left, and her son Jamisen Holt, far right, as she speaks May 12, 2018 at a Mother’s Day Rally for Affordable Insulin on the Capitol steps. Her son Alec Raeshawn Smith died last year at the age of 26 from diabetic ketoacidosis. He had been rationing insulin because he could not afford the $1,300 a month for insulin and supplies, his mother said. (Deanna Weniger/Pioneer Press)