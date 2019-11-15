Peggy Linrud shows a list of 17 Minnesota World War II soldiers buried at Netherlands American Cemetery in the village of Margraten along with a drawing of the cemetery in Edina, Minn., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She is searching for photos for their headstones. She said that the headstones still need photos of the soldiers. She learned of the Faces of Margraten project after visiting the gravesites of three soldiers who were killed on a B-17 raid with her dad in 1943. (AP)