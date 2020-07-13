In this April 22, 2020, file photo healthcare workers, including ER nurse Tamra Hill, front left, wiping away tears, at Regions Hospital to thank Xcel Energy crew members, including Paul Peikert, who had lined the street outside Regions to greet healthcare workers at a morning shift change in St. Paul, Minn. Fewer than one-third of the states have enacted policies that shift the burden of proof for coverage of job-related COVID-19 so workers like first responders and nurses don’t have to show they got sick by reporting for a risky assignment. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File)