State health officials reported Sunday that 29 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19, up from 24 the previous day.
Meanwhile the overall number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 935 on Sunday, up from 865 on Friday. It’s among the largest single-day increases in cases so far in Minnesota.
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County is atop the south central Minnesota list with 20 cases confirmed as of Friday's report; the MDH has not confirmed community spread in the county. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County now has four confirmed cases; Steele County eight; Nicollet County four; Waseca County three; Goodhue County 10; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County 15; and Scott County 13.
Among other updated numbers released Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health:
106 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 48 in intensive care — up from 95 and 42 on Saturday.
451 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered to the point of no longer needing isolation.
State and private labs have completed 26,777 tests, about 1,300 more than on Friday.
Cases have now been reported in 60 of 87 counties across the state, with Houston and Pipestone counties reporting their first cases Sunday — though officials said that limited testing means the coronavirus is certainly more widespread across Minnesota than testing indicates. About a third of cases have been attributed to “community transmission” — meaning there was no clear link to travel or other known cases.
The deaths reported Sunday included: an 87-year-old resident of Olmsted County; a 90-year-old resident of Washington County; an 83-year-old resident of Dakota County; two residents of Hennepin County, ages 67 and 88.
“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a news release. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”
Meanwhile, Minnesota health officials on Saturday released the names of long-term care facilities in the state linked to a positive COVID-19 case.
State epidemiologist Kris Ehresmann said the positive test could be from a resident, staff person or contractor who was in the facility during their infectious period. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed, and she cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the facilities.
"This is not intended to suggest that these facilities are in any way not doing the right thing by their residents. It's simply being transparent," she said. "The fact that some facility is listed on our website does not mean necessarily that there is a flaming crisis within that facility."
Ehresmann said the jump in cases statewide over the weekend was expected as private laboratories work through their backlogs of samples.
"The other thing is that our testing has become more and more targeted — so that means the percent positive, in terms of the folks that are being tested, will be increasing and so that also will contribute to more cases," she said.
Ehresmann says the state is still waiting for tests that can be quickly run in a hospital or clinic. When those become available the state will be able to test more people, which could lead to an even bigger spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.
For the affected long-term care centers, Ehresmann said health department case managers are working with each of the facilities to isolate those affected and watch for signs of additional spread.
The 32 facilities listed are located in 14 counties: Anoka, Clay, Crow Wing, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Hennepin, Martin, Olmsted, Ramsey, St. Louis, Washington, Wilkin and Winona.
They are among a total of 47 group care facilities that have had outbreaks. Most of them have one or two cases, but there are nine with more than two cases, Ehresmann said. Overall, 59 residents and 26 staff have tested positive, she said.
Nine facilities account for the 13 deaths in Minnesota that are associated with congregant care, Ehresmann said.
A facility currently listed on the health department's website can be removed later if enough time passes without new positive cases, Ehresmann said.
Ehresmann reiterated on Saturday that wearing a homemade or non-medical-grade mask can help protect others — though not the person wearing it. She said wearing a mask does not give someone license to skip other safety measures, such as frequent hand-washing, social distancing and staying home when sick.
"If we're continuing to do all the other mitigation strategies, this is just an extra tool that people can consider. We just don't want people to have a false sense of security,” she said.
Health officials emphasize that surgical masks and N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers, as state officials continue scrambling to find masks, and other medical and laboratory supplies, in anticipation of a coming surge of COVID-19 cases.
Many Minnesotans have been downloading patterns and dusting off sewing machines to make fabric masks for themselves and others.
Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to deliver his State of the State speech Sunday at 7 p.m., via YouTube from the governor’s residence. MPR News will provide live coverage online and on-air.