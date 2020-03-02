FILE — In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., visits with attendees after speaking at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Klobuchar ended her Democratic presidential campaign on Monday, March 2, and endorsed rival Joe Biden in an effort to unify moderate voters behind the former vice president’s White House bid. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)