Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... .DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY. SUSTAINED NORTHWEST WINDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS NEAR 30 MPH ARE LIKELY. HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL RANGE FROM 15 TO 25 PERCENT BY THE AFTERNOON. THE RED FLAG WARNING COVERS MOST OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WINDS FOR MOST OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...MUCH OF AND SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WIND...NORTHWEST SUSTAINED 20 TO 25 MPH, WITH GUSTS NEAR 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 25 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&