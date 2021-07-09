Weather Alert

...URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED... Thunderstorms with heavy rain will cause minor flooding in the following counties... Freeborn...Faribault...Sibley...Blue Earth...Waseca...Nicollet... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the area. As much as 2 to 3 inches of rain have already fallen across portions of the area, and additional rainfall is expected through the afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mankato, Albert Lea, North Mankato, Lake Crystal, Eagle Lake, Wells, Mapleton, Winthrop, New Richland, Nicollet, St. Clair and Gibbon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&