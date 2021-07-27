Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s Tuesday night will allow for little relief from the heat overnight, with the warmest conditions expected Wednesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&