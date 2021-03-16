A Ramsey County judge ruled in favor of Gov. Tim Walz’s statewide mask mandate on Monday, issuing a point-by-point order slapping down a lawsuit claiming Walz had overstepped his authority and that COVID-19 did not qualify as an “act of nature” under the state’s peacetime emergency statute.
Ramsey County District Court Judge John H. Guthmann ruled against a group of plaintiffs that included a church, chiropractic practice and other individuals who sued the governor claiming the mask mandate violated their rights. His order dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled before a court again.
In addition to the claim that COVID-19 is not an “act of nature, the plaintiffs argued hat the executive order Walz issued last July requiring face masks in public places constituted a “line-item veto” of a state law forbidding masks in public places.The lawsuit also claimed that the emergency powers law violated the separation of powers between the three branches of government.
They also claimed that the forced wearing of masks violated an individual’s First Amendment rights, including free speech and free exercise of religion.
The 38-page order issued on Monday rebutted all those arguments, issuing Walz a decisive victory by declaring the constitutionality of the state’s Minnesota Emergency Management Act.
“If the statute passes constitutional muster, properly issued executive orders… are valid and, like administrative rules promulgated by executive branch agencies, must be treated the same as laws passed by the legislature,” Guthmann ruled.
Guthmann said that the phrasing of “an act of nature” was plain and unambiguous.
“There is no disputing that COVID-19, a disease-causing virus, is of and from nature,” he wrote. “Because COVID-19 is communicable and spreads from person to person, it is continuously in ‘the act of nature,’ thereby rendering the language redundant. Accordingly, the plain and ordinary meaning of the phrase ‘act of nature’ compels a conclusion that it encompasses the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Guthmann also rejected the claim that the mandate violated the First Amendment. The lawsuit argued mask-wearing constitutes “virtue-signaling,” sending a message that masks are “right and good” even if the wearer does not agree.
“The impact of the mask mandate on free expression is at most incidental,” Guthmann wrote. “If petitioners wish, they could engage in true First Amendment speech by printing ‘I am wearing this mask against my will’ on the masks they wear.”
Guthmann was appointed by former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2008 and re-elected in 2010 and 2016.
Walz said on Friday that his mask-wearing mandate would likely be the last COVID-19 measure to be rescinded, saying they are effective and cheap.
The Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor last week dramatically scaled back his COVID-19 restrictions as new cases have dropped in the state and Minnesotans become vaccinated.