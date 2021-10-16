Learn about or sharpen your outdoor skills with the Department of Natural Resources' upcoming online webinars in our Minnesota outdoor skills and stewardship series.
Each webinar begins at noon on Wednesdays and lasts less than an hour. These offerings are shorter than in-person opportunities, require no travel and fit into busy schedules.
Contact Benji Kohn for additional information at benjamin.kohn@state.mn.us or 651-259-5178.
Pheasant hunting 101
Wednesday, Oct. 13 at noon
Matt Lee from Minnesota Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and James Burnham, DNR R3 coordinator, discuss what you need to know to go after pheasants this fall. They will discuss hunting strategies, techniques and how to get started chasing longtails.
Bats of Minnesota
Wednesday, Oct. 20 at noon
Spooktacular Oct. 31 will be here before you know it! October is Bat Month, so come learn from Melissa Boman, DNR bat researcher, all about Minnesota bats and why many consider them a great backyard visitor.
Chronic Wasting Disease: What hunters need to know for firearms deer season
Wednesday, Oct. 27 at noon
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal neurological disease that affects members of the deer family and it's spreading in Minnesota. Kelsie LaSharr from the DNR wildlife health program and James Burnham, DNR R3 coordinator, discuss what hunters need to know about this disease and what the DNR is doing to manage it.
Prepping for firearms deer season
Wednesday, Nov. 3 at noon
Opening day of firearms deer hunting is Saturday, Nov. 6. DNR R3 coordinator James Burnham and our guest conservation officer will go over last minute tips, reminders and strategies to be successful this deer season. Our panel of experts will also take any questions you have before you head out to deer camp!
Deer hunting with a muzzleloader
Wednesday, Nov. 10 at noon
Join DNR shooting sports education specialist Kraig Kiger and DNR conservation officer Phil George to discuss the upcoming Minnesota muzzleloader deer season. They will cover the basics of using a muzzleloader and other timely tips and techniques.
Creating wildlife habitat in your woods
Wednesday, Nov. 17 at noon
Join Kraig Kiger, DNR shooting sports education specialist, and his guest from DNR Forestry, as they discuss creating wildlife habitat in your woodlands. They will cover some great resources and things you can do to attract more wildlife to your property.
Nature RX
Wednesday, Nov. 24 at noon
Did you know Friday, Nov. 26, is Free Park Friday at all 75 Minnesota state parks? Join Sara Holger, Whitewater State Park naturalist, to learn about the health benefits of getting outdoors in parks, forests and other natural settings. Discover tools and resources to explore parks and greenspaces near you and learn about outdoor recreation opportunities at Minnesota state parks.