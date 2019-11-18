This 2019 photo provided by William Parmeter shows Fort Myers Miracle minor league baseball player Ryan Costello. Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his New Zealand hotel room Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, days after joining a team in the Australian Baseball League The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, the Auckland Tuatara said. No cause was given. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Costello played minor league baseball for the Clinton Lumberjacks and later for the Fort Myers Miracle during their 2018 championship run. (William Parmeter via AP)