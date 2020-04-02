Minnesota deaths tied to the COVID-19 pandemic now stand at 18, up one from Wednesday, with 38 people now in intensive care, the state Health Department says.
The number of positive tests for the disease since the pandemic began rose to 742, up from 698 Wednesday. Of the total, 373 patients — half — have recovered to the point where they no longer need isolation.
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County is atop the south central Minnesota list with 18 cases confirmed as of Thursday's report; the MDH has not confirmed community spread in the county. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County now has four confirmed cases; Steele County six; Nicollet County three; Waseca County three; Goodhue County four; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County 10; and Scott County 10.
The new numbers come as officials continue to try to secure needed supplies to test for the virus and Gov. Tim Walz weighs whether to extend Minnesota's stay-at-home order beyond April 10. He’s said he’ll decide next week whether to extend the stay-home order.
Walz and state health leaders are expected to update reporters at 2 p.m. with the latest on efforts to slow the spread and keep COVID-19 from overwhelming the state’s health care system.
The governor also plans to address Minnesotans Sunday night via YouTube when he delivers his State of the State address.
Beyond the updates of cases and deaths, the Health Department Thursday noted:
The age range of those currently in intensive care runs from 25 to 98 years old; among those who have died in Minnesota, ages run from 58 to 95
56 of 87 Minnesota counties have a confirmed COVID-19 case
An estimated 31 percent of COVID-19 cases have come from community spread, the greatest likely source of exposure to this point.
Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border continues to account for the largest number of cases outside of the Twin Cities metro area and Rochester. However the total number of cases there, 29, was unchanged from Wednesday.
State officials are still working to secure coronavirus testing supplies and other medical gear to meet a peak of hospitalizations roughly projected for late May.
Despite multiple calls with the federal Department of Health and Human Services and Walz’s personal request to Vice President Mike Pence, “none of the requested laboratory supplies that we’ve talked to HHS about have materialized in Minnesota at this point,” State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday.
As religious holidays approach, health leaders continue to emphasize that even people who are healthy and symptom-free can still have and spread the coronavirus to others.
Besides the strain on the medical system, officials continue to remain concerned about the economic toll.
Since March 16, 272,766 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment. Their checks are on the way soon, said Steve Grove, the employment and economic development commissioner, adding that applicants should expect compensation “a week or two after you apply, and we will backdate from the day you were separated from your work.”
Developments from around the state
U plan to refund student fees draws scrutiny
University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel will present a proposal to regents on Friday for refunding student fees after some students complained about being shortchanged.
The university earlier said it would issue a flat credit of $1,200 for housing and dining fees to students who had to move off campus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
But U of M students typically pay more than $5,000 per semester for room and board. Some students circulated online petitions urging the U to refund a larger amount.
One state legislator said he planned to draft a bill requiring Minnesota's colleges and universities to refund at least 90 percent of students' unused room and board costs.
— Kirsti Marohn | MPR News
2 St. Paul cops test positive; agencies shift tactics
Two St. Paul police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 as public safety agencies shift how they’re responding to the outbreak.
St. Paul confirmed cases in two of more than 600 officers. Police say they’re tracking officer health and taking steps like meeting 911 callers outside their buildings when possible, and doing some initial contact by phone. Patrol officers are also being provided personal protection equipment like masks and gloves.
Minneapolis police say they don’t have any confirmed cases yet, but have reassigned some officers to handle non-emergency police calls by phone, to limit officers exposure to the COVID, as well as the risk that they may carry the virus from call to call.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has also set up a 15-member help team to respond to calls for service related to COVID 19, from medication shortages to coordinating supply donations to referring people to social, medical and mental health care providers.
— Tim Nelson | MPR News
Red Lake Band declares ‘medical martial law’
Medical martial law goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The 15-day limit on travel comes after the band received, what Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. called, “credible” information that a member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Last week the tribal council imposed a nighttime curfew to limit travel on the northern Minnesota reservation.
Now residents must stay in their homes and yards except for essential travel.
Tribal Secretary Sam Strong says health care was inadequate before the pandemic, and leaders must do all they can to protect residents — particularly elders.
"Native Americans, and specifically our people, have been disadvantaged when it comes to health disparities and access to quality health care. As such we're taking preventative measures," he said.
Strong said the member who tested positive for the coronavirus does not live on the reservation, is in quarantine, and has been cooperating with Minnesota health officials.
— Matt Sepic | MPR News
Child care providers can seek financial relief from the state
Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that the application process for emergency grants for child care providers is open.
Minnesota legislators approved $30 million to help child care providers who've been hurt because of a significant drop in attendance due to COVID-19. Walz said children of essential workers will need providers to stay afloat to help care for them during this crisis.
Child Care Aware of Minnesota will administer the grants.
— Riham Feshir | MPR news
M Health Fairview to cut hours for some staff next week, citing reduced patient numbers
M Health Fairview says it's cutting hours for some of its employees beginning next week because of reduced patient populations at its hospitals. The staff reductions will not affect those caring for COVID-19 patients, the health system says.
According to a statement workers whose hours are reduced will be paid a minimum of 50 percent of their regular wages and will continue receiving all of their benefits regardless of how many hours they work.
The health system says it's facing increased costs associated with acquiring equipment and supplies related to the coronavirus pandemic. It says those cost increases are coming at a time when it's seeing a decrease in revenue due to the indefinite postponement of noncritical medical procedures.
The health system says employees could be called back as needed to address surges in COVID-19 patients. M Health Fairview has 34,000 employees.
— Mark Zdechlik | MPR News
Walz to deliver a State of the State address Sunday night
At the height of a public health emergency, Gov. Tim Walz will speak to the state’s residents on Sunday.
It won’t be before the Legislature, as is tradition. Instead, Walz will speak from the governor’s residence where he is nearing the end of a two-week self-quarantine after coming in contact with a person who has COVID-19.
The Walz remarks are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Walz won’t be the first to speak from the residence — former Gov. Jesse Ventura delivered his final State of the State from there in 2002.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News