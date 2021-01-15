Weather Alert

...OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW AND DRIZZLE TODAY... .Light snow and drizzle will continue across all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin today. Up to two inches of snow accumulation are possible. Meanwhile, western and southern Minnesota will have north wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph in addition to the falling snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of west central and south central Minnesota through today. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&