University of California at Berkeley graduate Tyler Lyson walks with his wife, Lucie, who is holding their 8-month-old daughter, Lisa, as they walk past a student activity billboard on the closed Cal campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Monday, May 11, 2020. The 28-year-old won a full scholarship to the University of California-Berkeley and will become the first in his family to earn a degree. “I’m supposed to be doing great,” he said. Instead, he feels powerless and panicked, with a political science degree that seems worthless. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)