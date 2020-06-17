Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY AND WINDY WEATHER WILL LEAD TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA LATER TODAY... SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN MINNESOTA. WITH TEMPERATURES WARMING INTO THE MIDDLE 90S TO NEAR 100, RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP BELOW 30 PERCENT ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, WITH VALUES OF AROUND 25 PERCENT IN PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA. THESE FACTORS WILL COMBINE TO PRODUCE NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS TODAY. PLEASE HEED THE INSTRUCTIONS OF STATE AND LOCAL OFFICIALS WITH RESPECT TO ANY BURNING ACTIVITIES.