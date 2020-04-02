Many Minnesotans won't need to pay out of pocket if they need treatment for COVID-19, and the state will start releasing the names of most senior living and other long-term care centers hit by outbreaks of the disease, officials said Thursday.
Six major health plans have agreed to to waive copayments and coinsurance requirements for COVID-19 testing and in-network hospitalizations, and to grant expanded access to telemedicine services so people can receive care at home.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday, raising the state's total to 18. The state's confirmed cases continued to rise, with 53 new cases for a total of 742 since the outbreak began. But 373 of those patients have recovered. Officials caution that those numbers are way low because not everyone qualifies for testing. Seventy-five patients were hospitalized Thursday, a jump of 21 since Wednesday, with 38 in intensive care, up 11 from Wednesday.
The health plans that have agreed to waive cost-sharing are Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Hennepin Health, Medica, PreferredOne and UCare. The agreement runs through at least May 31. The agreement does not cover people who are on self-insured plans through their employers because the state lacks the authority. And it doesn't cover victims who get sent to out-of-network hospitals, though the state is still trying for that.
The health of residents at long-term care facilities has become a particular source of concern, but the health department had been refusing to provide the names of the 47 facilities with at least one infection, citing patient privacy.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Thursday that the affected congregate care facilities with more than 10 beds — including skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care and group homes — will be named starting Friday or Saturday.
Thirty-six of those facilities had one case, while five had two cases and six had more, including one with eight, Malcolm said. At those 47 facilities, 49 residents and 22 workers have tested positive. Eleven of the state's 18 deaths involved residents of those facilities.