John Gold, self-employed graphics designer, poses at a farmer’s market outside his office in Portland, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Gold has been covered by the Affordable Care Act since it started, plans on shopping for plans for 2020 again when the enrollment season starts Nov. 1. The 2020 sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act is getting underway with premiums down slightly in many states and more health plan choices for consumers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)