Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released a new policy forbidding officers from deactivating their body cameras while an event is still in progress, they said Monday.
Under the new policy, cops are no longer allowed to turn their body cameras off at the scene to discuss issues surrounding the incident with other officers or officials from other agencies.
“Body camera footage increasingly plays a crucial role in understanding critical events in our community,” Arradondo said in a release. “Changes like this move us toward an even more transparent approach to public safety and building trust with the communities we serve.”
The new policy is the latest attempt to use cameras as an accountability device in a department that has had several high-profile cases of police misconduct, including incidents in which officers did not have their body cameras on. During the 2017 police killing of Justine Damond, who called 911 to report a possible assault, neither former Officer Mohamed Noor nor his partner had their dash camera or body cameras turned on at the time of the shooting.
Although body cameras are now in widespread use, an audit after they were introduced in 2016 found that in the first year of use, police officers were turning their body cameras on when they were required to just 65% of the time. The department’s SWAT team officers were not using body cameras at all.
Despite early troubles with compliance, just one officer has ever been disciplined for not turning on her body camera, according to city data.
The new policy still allows conversations about performance or tactics to be redacted prior to public release. It also allows deactivation of the body camera in a range of circumstances, including protecting the identity of an undercover officer or confidential informant, or when ordered by a supervisor. In that case, both the officer and supervisor have to document the reason. In the case of what’s known as an “Operation 100” — which is mobilization of a SWAT team — the incident commander can order the cameras off.
Frey and Arradondo have rolled out several new policies since the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd touched off protests and then riots and a wave of police resignations, retirements and disability claims.
New policies forbid chokeholds, require more comprehensive reporting of use of force and embed the city attorney in the police department to advise on misconduct investigations. In a recent Reformer interview, however, Arradondo said officers had not been provided with any training on alternatives to chokeholds, for instance, other than being informed of the new policy.
The Reformer reviewed thousands of pages of disciplinary files during a 2020 investigation and found a pattern of lengthy delays in the police discipline process, with major infractions often leading to lenient sanctions.