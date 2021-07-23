Weather Alert

...CRITICAL RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES EXPECTED ON SATURDAY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... A cold front is expected to sweep southeast across the region on Saturday. While scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected tonight ahead of the front, the precipitation amounts will not be sufficient to make an impact on overly dry fuels. The front will also bring in much drier dewpoints for Saturday afternoon while highs are expected to climb to around 90 degrees. This will force relative humidity values to bottom out between 20 and 25 percent. While wind speeds are expected to increase to 15 to 20 mph from the northwest, they are expected to fall just short of critical levels. Nevertheless, the low humidities and generally drier fuels may contribute to an increased fire danger for Saturday. The combination of low relative humidity, warm temperatures and generally dry fuels can contribute to dangerous burning conditions. Burning outdoors is not advised on Saturday. Dispose of any cigarettes responsibly. Refer to fire officials for any outdoor burning restrictions.