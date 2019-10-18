The beloved children’s television icon Fred Rogers – who is played by actor Tom Hanks in the upcoming film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” – entered the world of children’s programming during an era of massive political and cultural upheaval.
In the 1960s, Americans were witnessing the horrors of war from within their homes for the first time, on television screens. Civil rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. were fighting for racial and economic justice, and these protests were often violently suppressed. The feminist movement was also seeking equal rights and freedom for women.
As a scholar of American religion, politics and popular culture I’ve examined how the religious and spiritual backgrounds of cultural and political icons shaped their contributions to American television programming, especially in tumultuous times.
Rogers, who was an ordained minister, taught everyone, in particular children, to follow a greater calling – that of serving their fellow humans.
In many respects, I would argue that Rogers’ iconic invitation, “Won’t you be my neighbor?” reflected the religious sensibilities of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, which encouraged individuals to turn the other cheek, to assist the less fortunate and to love their neighbors as they would love themselves.
Rogers attuned children and their developmental journeys to the most significant attributes of what it means to be a human: love, compassion and kindness for others. In many ways, this is also what he meant by being a good neighbor.
“I want to be a vehicle for God, to spread his message of love and peace,” Rogers said in an interview with the “Vegetarian Times,” a Southern California periodical first published in 1974. Rogers was a vegetarian too.
As for the children, as he said in another interview, they were his “congregation.”