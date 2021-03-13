Weather Alert

...CONFIDENCE INCREASING IN HEAVY SNOW POTENTIAL ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY... .A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect late Sunday night through early Monday afternoon south of a line from Canby, to Olivia, Gaylord, Le Center, and Owatonna. A band of precipitation will lift northeast into southern Minnesota late Sunday night, quickly becoming all snow. This will be a heavy, wet snow, with rates of over an inch per hour possible. The snow will taper off during the late morning into early afternoon. Total accumulation of 5 to 8 inches are possible, with the highest amounts expected near I-90. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including I-90. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&