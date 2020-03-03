Southern Minnesota’s farmers are feeling the shockwaves of the coronavirus as soybean, corn and hog prices have been sent reeling over the past few weeks.
The coronavirus, first reported inWuhan, China, in January, has now sickened more than 90,000 people across the world and rendered last week one of the worst for global markets since 2008. As prices for their goods flounder, some southern Minnesotan farmers anxiously await the future.
“It has me concerned,” said David Legvold, a corn and soybean farmer in rural Northfield. “When do I market my crop?”
The virus is particularly grueling for farmers because they’re already struggling with the effects of the U.S.-China trade war, Legvold said.
“The ongoing trade war has really put a damper on prices,” said Minnesota Pork Producers Association CEO Dave Preisler.
While other nations face an 8% tariff on their pork exports to China, the United States faces a whopping 63% tariff.
For hog farmers, business is typically gangbusters this time of year, not only because spring normally sees growth in hog exports, but because nearly half of China’s hog population has died since the African swine fever hit the country in 2018, leaving them ripe potential consumers of U.S. pork.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, hog exports were strong, but the coronavirus interrupted that. Farmers will have to wait and see if prices get stronger again, Preisler said.
Until then, as with the trade war, there isn’t much farmers can do to insulate themselves from the coronavirus’s market effects aside from tried and true good-business strategies.
“Hopefully you can be a low-cost producer, you can get your input cost down so efficiency is there,” said Northfield area farmer Rusty Kluver. “You hope you can produce more if you get a good yield. Crop insurance plays a big part, and again it’s about risk aversion.”
“Some farmers are cutting the amount of fertilizer that they apply, some farmers are trying crops that take less of an investment to grow, they may try small grains like wheat or oats,” Legvold said. “I apply a strategy of no tilling.”
For now, the force and longevity of the coronavirus’s ultimate impact is hard to forecast. Marc Lipsitch, a Harvard professor of epidemiology, predicts that the coming year will see 40 to 70% of all humans infected, according to the Atlantic. It is also unclear how the United States government will respond to the virus as it spreads. On Tuesday, fear of the coronavirus’s potential to cause a global economic recession drove the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates by half a percentage point.
More, it’s up in the air if and when the government will implement Market Facilitation Program (MFP) 3.0, a third iteration of a federal government subsidy intended to protect farmers from the pangs of the trade war, and now the coronavirus, according to AgWeb.
It’s not always happy times out there in the farm community,” Kluver said.