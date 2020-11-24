June Linnertz poses with photos of her father at her Chaska, Minn., home Nov. 11, 2020. Her father, James Gill, 78, died of Lewy Body Dementia at Cherrywood Pointe in Plymouth, according to a copy of his death certificate provided to The Associated Press. Linnertz always expected her father to die of the condition, which causes a progressive loss of memory and movement, but never thought he would end his days in so much pain, suffering needlessly. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)