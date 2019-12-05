Minnesota United will kick off its second season at Allianz Field on March 15, 2020, against the New York Red Bulls, the club announced Thursday.
The 6 p.m. kickoff that Sunday will be nearly a full month earlier in the year than the St. Paul stadium hosted its debut game last year. United played five road games before its 2019 home opener on April 13, which was about two days after a massive snowstorm. The average high temperature in mid-March is about 40 degrees.
The Loons will open the 2020 season at 6:30 p.m. March 1 against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., just like they did in their first-ever MLS game in 2017. Minnesota likely will play another road game around March 7-8 before coming back to the Midway neighborhood for its first home game.
The full 34-game schedule will be released on a later date; the 2019 schedule, for reference, came out the first week of January.
With the addition of expansion clubs Inter Miami and Nashville, the schedule shifts for teams to not play every league opponent like in years past.
Per usual, Minnesota will play each Western Conference opponent twice, home and away, including Nashville. The 10 remaining matches will be played against Eastern Conference teams.
The Loons will begin preseason camp on Jan. 18 and must be roster compliant by Feb. 28, the league said Wednesday. The two transfer windows for players to be added or subtracted are from Feb. 12 to May 5 and from July 7 to Aug. 5.
— Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
Reed grabs outright lead in the Bahamas, Woods six back
Patrick Reed held the outright lead after the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Thursday while tournament host Tiger Woods used a back-nine surge to match the day's low score and remain six shots back.
Former Masters champion Reed fired his second consecutive six-under-par 66 at the Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence to sit three shots clear of fellow overnight leader Gary Woodland (69) in the 18-man exhibition event.
Defending champion Jon Rahm (66) and Swede Henrik Stenson (67) were a further shot back in a share of third place.
—Reuters
Colts PK Vinatieri uncertain knee is OK
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has battled knee pain all season, but he will await results from medical tests before determining his status for Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The former South Dakota State kicker said Thursday he needed clarity from medical personnel regarding chronic knee pain. When asked if he could be shut down for the season, Vinatieri told reporters Thursday, "I don't know."
The 46-year-old is in the midst of the worst season of his career.
As insurance, the Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.
—Field Level Media