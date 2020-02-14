In this October 2018 photo provided by Tyson Foods, Karen Diefendorf, second right, director of Chaplain Services at Tyson Foods, talks with employees at the company's Berry St. poultry plant in Springdale, Ark. The company deploys a team of more than 90 chaplains to comfort and counsel employees at its plants and offices. The program began in 2000. (Logan Webster/Tyson Foods via AP)