The Minnesota Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill Thursday that will protect businesses that received federal money from having to pay Minnesota taxes on it.
The measure, sponsored by state Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, received 55 votes in favor and 12 against.
the vote was lauded by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and are senators, John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing.
“Thank you to the tripartisan group of senators that voted today to prevent a state income tax hit on the small businesses that received federal PPP loans. This is positive news for Minnesota businesses who have struggled to keep their doors open and people employed during the pandemic," said Chamber Senior Vice President of Advocacy Laura Bordelon in a statement. Providing this one-time relief will help the 100,000 businesses that received a PPP loan to continue growing the economy and creating and sustaining jobs for Minnesotans.”
The Paycheck Protection Program was established under the massive CARES Act last year to help businesses keep workers employed as they dealt with government shutdowns enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19. The loans are forgiven if they are used for qualified costs and 60% of the loan proceeds go to payroll.
In Minnesota, the program’s footprint has been large. More than 100,000 businesses received PPP loans, including everything from mushroom producers to dairy farmers to dentists. Minnesota landmark Treasure City, the Royalton gift shop known for its impressive array of kitschy souvenirs, received a $28,300 loan. Well-known local artists like Trampled by Turtles, Doomtree and Dessa all received loans. As did KQRS radio host and podcaster Tom Barnard.
The total amount of PPP loans smaller than $150,000 added up to $2.7 billion.
At least 23 Minnesota lawmakers received nearly $1.4 million worth of low-interest, forgivable loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to data from the Small Business Administration.
The federal government is not taxing the money. But if the Legislature does not act, the money would be taxable by current Minnesota law.
“Every day I hear from small businesses and workers who relied on federal assistance in the form of PPP loans and extra unemployment aid to make it through COVID,” said Goggin. “They were put into this situation through no fault of their own, but now are looking at huge tax bills. I am glad we were able to provide them with this relief.”
Said Jasinski: "These businesses and workers played by the rules and did everything they could to survive the pandemic and Gov. Walz’s business closures. They have endured hard enough times. With our state budget picture in such good shape, we have an easy opportunity to help these businesses and workers get some relief.”
The proposal has bipartisan support in the House, but the Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority has not acted on it yet.
State Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, called on the House DFL to take action on the bill.
“Businesses are waiting for the Legislature to take action and protect them from unexpected tax bills,” Davids, the GOP lead on the House Taxes Committee, said in a statement. “Unfortunately Democrats in the House are dragging their feet and holding this important legislation hostage. With 55 votes in the Senate, it’s clear this issue has strong bipartisan support.”