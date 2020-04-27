Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA... .EARLY AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S. HUMIDITY LEVELS HAVE DROPPED SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE PAST COUPLE OF HOURS WITH NUMEROUS READINGS IN THE UPPER TEENS TO LOWER 20S FROM MORRIS, TO WILLMAR, SOUTH TO OLIVIA. A FEW WIND GUSTS NEAR 25 MPH WAS ALSO NOTED AT WILLMAR. HOWEVER, WINDS WERE GENERALLY IN THE 10 TO 15 MPH RANGE AND ONLY GUSTING OCCASIONALLY TO AROUND 20 TO 25 MPH. THESE GUSTY WINDS COULD BRIEFLY RISE ABOVE 25 MPH, BUT IT WON'T LAST LONG. WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR WIND SPEEDS THIS AFTERNOON, BUT LIKELY HOLD OFF ON A RED FLAG WARNING UNLESS WIND SPEEDS INCREASE OR BECOME MORE GUSTY. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WEST WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041, 042, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 065, 066, 067, 068, 073, 074, 075, AND 083... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041, 042, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 065, 066, 067, 068, 073, 074, 075, AND 083. * WIND...WEST WIND AT 15 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 20 MPH. THERE IS A CHANCE FOR GUSTS NEAR 25 MPH. * HUMIDITY...HIGH CONFIDENCE IN AFTERNOON HUMIDITY HOLDING IN THE TEENS TO LOWER 20S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&