More than 1 million Minnesotans have opted in to the state COVID-19 exposure notification system, according to a press release from Gov. Tim Walz.
The program COVIDaware MN notifies users within 12-24 hours if another user they’ve had contact with tests positive for COVID-19. If you test positive, you’ll be contacted by the Minnesota Department of Health and given a verification code for the app to voluntarily and anonymously log your result. The program was launched in November. By the end of January, about 18% Minnesotans were using the software.
“Minnesotans deserve access to every tool that can help protect themselves and those around them,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in the statement. “The more people use COVIDaware MN, the better we can inform our community about potential exposures and keep each other safe.”
The governor’s office is encouraging Minnesotans to download the app and “add their phone to the fight,” according to the release.
Using Bluetooth, the app detects if two or more users are within 6 feet of each other for 15 minutes. A study from Oxford University predicts that infections could be reduced by about 8% if 15% of the population uses the app.
A total of 463,132 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, and 6,210 have died. About 8% of the state’s population — 447,610 people — have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 116,000 people are completely vaccinated.