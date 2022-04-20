Federal and state lawmakers joined local mayors and Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) officials last Tuesday to commemorate the start of construction on a four-lane expansion of Hwy. 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.
The groundbreaking ceremony, held outside the MnDOT Courtland Truck Station, launches construction on a 12.5 mile segment of road between Nicollet and New Ulm. Current estimates target a completion date of fall 2023.
Todd Kjolstad, a MnDOT transportation specialist, said the project’s primary concern was improving safety conditions on the roadway, which can see as many as 600 large trucks enter the highway traffic per day. In 2020 alone, there were two fatal crashes on the stretch.
High risk intersections including New Ulm Quartzite Quarries, residential neighborhoods are Jeremy Drive, Kohn Drive and the Minnesota Valley Lutheran School are to receive newly-constructed J-Turns. Right turn lanes will also be added at all public schools and left turn lanes at all median crossings.
The four lane divided highway will also bypass the city of Courtland and feature interchanges at the Courtland bypass and County Road 37 in New Ulm.
“Completing this project will strengthen Minnesota’s rural economy by connecting our rural communities with our city centers,” said MnDOT District 7 Engineer Greg Ous.
Gov. Tim Walz spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony, highlighting the economic competitiveness and safety the completed highway will provide. The governor estimated the reconstruction would prevent 2/3 of accidents on the 12 mile stretch.
Walz was joined by state and federal lawmakers including Senators Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and State Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) at the groundbreaking.
Klobuchar spoke on the economic ramifications, mentioning that 77% of American goods are moved by truck. She also pointed to the $22 million dollars in federal grant monies allocated to the project via bipartisan action. The US Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program subsidizes about a quarter of the project cost.
Around 47% of funding comes from a $40.9 million federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan through the Rural Project Initiative and Build America Bureau of the United States Department of Transportation.
Minnesota matched the grants at approximately $10 million. The District 7 State Transportation Improvement Program has committed $6.1 million toward the project, and Nicollet County has promised $3.5 million
MnDOT Interim Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger asked drivers to use extra caution around these construction sites, slow down, pay attention and limit their distractions.
Through the construction season, a detour will run from Hwy. 15 in New Ulm to Hwy. 68 and Hwy. 169 into Mankato. County Road 25 will serve as an alternate route for passage between Courtland and Nicollet. Courtland may also be accessed by traveling north on the intersection of Hwy. 68 and County Road 24.
Also speaking at the groundbreaking were Courtland Mayor Al Poehler, Nicollet Mayor Fred Foelich and Jim Hoffman, president of the project contractor Hoffman Construction Company.
“If I serve in office for 25 more years, there is no important piece of legislation that I could pass than this project,” said Frentz.