Four days after the early voting period opened, candidates seeking to represent St. Peter in the Minnesota House and Senate gathered at St. Peter High School Tuesday to discuss the top issues concerning Minnesotans at the St. Peter Area League of Women Voters Legislative Forum.
League of Women Voters Moderator Linda Heine questioned Senate District 18 candidates incumbent Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) and Entrepreneurial Consultant Mark Wright (R-Mankato), as well as House District 18A candidates incumbent Rep. Susan Akland (R-St. Peter) and former Rep. Jeff Brand (R-St. Peter) on issues relating to the budget surplus, education curriculum, election security, abortion, agriculture and more.
Frentz opened the forum touting his five-year record in the Senate and his work as senate assistant minority leader, authoring the bill to expand Hwy. 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm, the grain bin safety bill Landon’s Law and bonding dollars for the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter.
As the state sits on a $9 billion surplus, Frentz advocated using extra funds to provide a combination of tax relief, including the repeal of the social security income tax, and public projects and services. The lawmaker further pushed for the passage of a bonding bill including spending to improve wastewater treatment in the St. Peter-Mankato area.
Challenging Frentz to represent SD18, Wright leveraged his experience as a semi-retired business owner of more than 20 years and his current part-time work as a business coach at the Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation to create a statewide financial strategy that would retain businesses and eliminate the social security income tax.
“I think the issue affecting Minnesota right now is Minnesotans are departing our state because of our high taxes and we are no longer an attractive site for outside businesses to relocate,” said Wright. “We rank in the bottom 5% of attractiveness from outsiders who are thinking about moving here and that’s a combination of our income tax and our corporate tax rates.”
Freshman Rep. Akland won her current seat representing St. Peter over then-Representative Brand in 2020, being the first Republican legislator to hold the seat in 15 years. She said she “rose to the challenge” of navigating the Legislature as a newcomer in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Legislature, Akland said her top budgetary priorities were to address inflation and the high cost of healthcare, use the state surplus to provide tax relief and eliminate the social security income tax and address instances of fraud following federal charges accusing dozens of Minnesotans of stealing $250 million from a state food program.
In a bid to win back his seat from Akland, Brand spoke on his connection to agricultural issues growing up on a dairy farm and his record passing 13 bills into law during his single 2019-20 term in the Minnesota House.
The former legislator and St. Peter councilor said his top priorities were to fully finance Minnesota schools and replace the current health care system with a statewide insurance program and protect the state’s natural resources.
“I’ve actually talked to teachers in this particular district [St. Peter] and they have to either have side hustle or sell their plasma in order to keep the lights on at home, while they teach a full load of students every day in this school,” said Brand. “We have a $10 billion surplus and you know what? Fully funding our schools is part of the agreement that the GOP and Senate walked away from in this last session.”
Education and school curriculum
With Minnesota schools performing below their pre-pandemic achievement levels and growing divides over what should be taught in the classroom, education has emerged as key issue ahead of Election Day.
When asked about the role of the state legislature in school curriculum, all candidates agreed that curriculum should be decided at the local level, but had varying views on the state of education in Minnesota.
Wright lambasted Minnesota’s public school system for what he considered poor curriculum and “political indoctrination” of students and pushed for parents to have a greater role in educational content.
“We just finished two years of remote learning and unnecessary masking and shutdowns of our schools,” said Wright. “Parents got a first hand chance to see the lack of quality in our educational curriculum and got to view first hand the political indoctrination brought on by the diversity, equity and inclusion program and also discussion of gender with school personnel and not their parents.”
In contrast, Frentz praised Minnesota’s educational standards, citing the state’s above-average ACT scores nationally, and highlighted the St. Peter and Mankato Area School District’s welcoming of parent feedback through online portals, parent teacher conferences, School Board meetings and elections.
“One of the great tensions for us as educators is, how much do we talk about our past and the things we aren’t proud of?” said Frentz. “I think the answer is: some. We have to provide our kids an education to understand where they’ve been if we’re going to have to ask them to be good at where they’re going.”
Akland said the legislature should properly fund schools and promote learning in core skills like literacy and math. She also proposed school voucher programs, such as educational savings accounts, as a pathway for parents to exercise greater control over their child’s learning.
But Brand accused the St. Peter lawmaker of failing to support school funding over her vote against the House omnibus education omnibus finance bill. The legislation, passed 69-61 on a party line vote, included $3.28 billion in education spending over the next four years with dollars targeting special education, English learner and early childhood programs, while also adding mandatory ethnic studies curriculum among other provisions
The former legislator further called for increasing teacher pay, providing mental health resources for students and closing the achievement gap.
Elections
As the forum moved into the topic of trust in elections, Brand sharpened his criticism against Akland. He slammed the freshman lawmaker for speaking at a ‘Storm the Capitol’ rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, protesting the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Unlike the concurrent attack on the US Capitol, the rally was peaceful and there were no reported attempts to breach the building.
“People were threatening our governor, his family, Democrats, judges, everybody was threatened at the rally right before she took the microphone,” said Brand. “To this day, there actually people who I’ve talked to at the door who have asked ‘Representative, who won that last election?’ And to this day, there’s no definitive answer that’s been given.”
Akland defended her appearance at the rally and referred to it as “Stop the Steal” rally rather than “Storm the Capitol.” The rally was titled and advertised as “Storm the Capitol” by Hold the Line Minnesota, though organizers warned attendants they would be arrested if they breached the capitol gate.
“Whether you are a person who thinks the election was stolen or not doesn’t matter because there are people on both sides who feel so passionately about that,” Akland said. “[Brand] characterized it as a radical rally, but from what I’ve seen and what I saw there was people on their knees, praying in the snow for our state. People who were praying for our country.”
Both Akland and Wright expressed support for Voter ID to ensure that every vote is valid, but Frentz criticized the measure as unnecessarily burdensome due to minimal cases of voter fraud and designed to make voting harder for certain demographics of voters.
Gun violence
Questioned on how they would address rising gun violence, both Frentz and Brand touted their personal gun ownership while supporting universal background checks and red flag laws, which permit the temporary confiscation of firearms from persons deemed a danger to themselves or others by the court.
Wright said he was in favor of closing loopholes in the state’s background check laws, but refrained from supporting red flag laws. The candidate claimed red flag laws are tricky to implement legally and “it raises more legal issues than it solves.”
Both of the Republican candidates said mental health was a key contributor to gun violence and that policy should focus the people behind the firearm.
Energy and agriculture
When asked about the role of the state legislature in promoting the use of electric vehicles, Akland took aim at Gov. Tim Walz’ “clean cars” standards requiring new cars sold in Minnesota to abide by low or zero-emission regulations.
The lawmaker said the standards conflict with the interests of dealerships and that the market should drive the production of electric vehicles rather than the state. She further warned that promoting electric vehicles would increase dependence on foreign nations that produce electric vehicle batteries and reduce opportunities for Minnesota farmers producing biofuels
“Minnesota is not California and our economy has a huge rural effect on the state’s economy. If our farmers are not putting their corn crop into biofuels and biodiesels, they are going be severely impacted,” said Akland. “Some of our farmers put as much as 50% of their crop into biofuels, some as much as 80%, so we need to take that into account when we're considering going all electric.”
Wright added that electric vehicles can’t compete with the gas-engine automobiles in power nor price. He further criticized the state for ‘forcing’ electric cars on the public. Instead of continuing with current incentives, Wright said the state should allow the market to determine which electric vehicles are successful.
Frentz countered that the state didn’t have the time to wait as the impacts of climate change escalate.
“We're now to the point in this country where we have 84 climate change-related storms a year that cause more than $1 billion in damage,” said Frentz. “So in order to say how fast we need to get to electric vehicles, or other forms of clean energy, we need to figure out what the cost is if we don’t.”
The North Mankato Senator said the state should bond for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and take advantage of funds from the Inflation Reduction Act to promote hydrogen energy and other renewable resources.
According to Brand, electric vehicles will inevitably overtake gasoline engines similar to how the automobile replaced the horse and buggy. Building out electric vehicle infrastructure would be necessary to accommodate these vehicles and drive up interest. The former representative speculated the shift to electric would also decrease the cost of used vehicles for lower-income families
“The state can promote or we can get in the way,” Brand said.
The St. Peter resident also expressed climate change was one of the biggest issues facing farmers. On agriculture, Brand further highlighted his work on farm safety while in the legislature and support.
Frentz called for a review of the Ag2School tax credit to ensure farmers were getting their fair share and investment in rural broadband while Wright said the number one issue facing growers is excessive regulations.
Abortion access
After Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, abortion has been quickly elevated to one of the defining issues in elections across the nation. In Minnesota, the right to an abortion up to fetal viability is still protected by Supreme Court’s 1995 ruling in Doe v. Gomez.
The candidates stood on opposite sides of the issue. Frentz and Brand identified themselves as pro-choice, while Wright and Akland distinguished themselves as pro-life. But while the Democratic candidates claimed protecting abortion access was a key issue, Wright said the other issues facing the legislature should be prioritized over changing the state’s abortion law.
“I don’t believe there is room in the agenda in the near future,” said Wright.
Akland said Minnesota law couldn’t be changed without a new Supreme Court ruling, but Brand pointed out the legislator previously sponsored a bill last year prohibiting abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, except in a medical emergency. Akland struck her name from the bill four days after initially signing on.
The incumbent representative responded that she was an independent thinker and had reasons to support the bill and reasons to withdraw her signature.
“One day, I sat in my office trying to read through a bill that’s coming to the floor and trying to understand the consequences that bill would have on our state,” said Akland. “I actually sunk back in my chair and said to myself, 'If my name is on this bill, I am responsible for every person in the state who has to follow this law.' It made me realize the profound responsibility I have to our citizens.”