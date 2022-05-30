St. Peter American Legion Post 37 joined its community this Memorial Day to remember its fellow soldiers that died in wartime.
Despite the early Monday morning showers, the American Legion persevered in the Minnesota Square Park ceremony and welcomed more than 100 attendees to share in the honorifics.
American Legion Adjutant Steve Ward opened the gathering as the Master of Ceremonies. Vocalist Rebekah Roemhildt sang the national anthem and was followed by an invocation by Pastor Chris Culuris of the First Lutheran Church.
Mayor Shanon Nowell gave a welcome address while reflecting on her grandfather's service. He served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed in the Pacific theater.
"He worked throughout his life to honor those who selflessly made the ultimate sacrifice," said Nowell. "One of the ways he did this was he would write a column in the local newspaper every Memorial Day. For that reason, it's a great honor to be here with you today."
Post 37 Commander Cliff Isley spoke on the importance of Memorial Day as a time to shed light on the veterans who cannot be honored in person.
"Thank you to all of you who take the time to shake a veteran's hand and say, 'Thank you for your service.' As a veteran, thank you for that respect," said Isley. "But today is not just another Monday, today we show our respect by saying 'thank you for your service,' to those who can no longer shake their hands."
The St. Peter High School Band then performed "God Bless America," before the Legion welcomed guest speaker Sergeant First Class Paul Hassing of Montgomery.
Hassing served in the US Army, the National Guard and Army Reserves after joining the military in 1982. He was called to return to service after attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11.
In 2007, Hassing was deployed to Iraq and then spent the years 2011 and 2012 serving in Kuwait. He then deployed to Afghanistan in 2016, where he was awarded a Bronze Star for his service.
Over the years, Hassing was also stationed in Germany, Papua New Guinea, Australia, Hawaii, Alabama, Arkansas and North Carolina.
Today, he's an active duty army reserve and a counselor at the Mankato Army Reserve Center with plans to retire next year. He's also a member of American Legion Post 550 where he's held the offices of Post Commander and Membership Director.
The Army veteran carved out time in his speech to directly honor the 13 US service members who were killed in a bomb attack in Kabul last August: Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza; Sgt. Nicole L. Gee; Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover; Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss; Cpl. Hunter Lopez; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui; Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo; Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez; Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz; Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak and Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page.
He also recognized George Andrew Davis Jr., one of the US military's most renowned pilots. The flying ace earned seven victories in the Pacific theater during World War II, 14 victories in the Korean War.
While leading a group of four F-86 Saberjets, Davis Jr. found his group outnumbered by 12 enemy MG-15s in Korea. Instead of attempting to evade the enemy aircraft, he positioned his plane in the way of enemy fire to take down three planes and give cover to his fellow pilots. Davis Jr. sustained a direct attack in the process and crashed to his death. But because of his sacrifice the US Air Force fighters completed their mission.
"Memorial Day is not about picnics and parades, though there is nothing wrong with enjoying and celebrating our American way of life," said Hassing. "Memorial Day is about gratitude and remembrance. It is about honoring the men and women who make it possible for us to gather here today in peace. The reason that we are gathered here is remember those who made our way of life possible. They truly are the guardians of our freedom."
Following Hassing’s speech, the Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corp played a patriotic musical tribute.
William O’Brian and Jim Weber then read the names of St. Peter service members who died in war and rang a bell as each name was called. American Legion Auxiliary members placed a wreath in their memory.
The commencement was concluded with a benediction by Culuris and a rifle volley and taps by the Honor Guard and Govenaires respectively.
After the commencement, the Legion held a service at Riverside Park for those lost or buried at sea.