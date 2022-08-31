Gorman Park Open House

The Gorman Park Open House in the St. Peter Community Center sought public feedback on designs for a new playground, gardens, outdoor reading area and shade area. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

A ninja warrior course, a giant rope and slide tower, an outdoor reading room, a splash pad, an amphitheater — these are just a few of the ideas for a remodeled Gorman Park presented by the St. Peter Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Gorman Park design

The proposed concept for a remodeled Gorman Park. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Gorman Park Open House 2

Members of the public placed stickers to vote on their favorite designs for Gorman Park amenities. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments