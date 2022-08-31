A ninja warrior course, a giant rope and slide tower, an outdoor reading room, a splash pad, an amphitheater — these are just a few of the ideas for a remodeled Gorman Park presented by the St. Peter Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
On Thursday, Aug. 25, the board hosted an open house in the Community Center to seek public feedback on ideas and designs for a comprehensive slate of proposed improvements to Gorman Park.
"We are looking at not using any of the levy to do [this]," said Recreation Director Joey Schugel. "We have COVID relief funds, and the City Council has said we'd like a lot of those to go toward something specific people can see. That can be used until 2026, but it can be used anytime now."
The preliminary design calls for an all-new destination playground, which would replace the aging equipment of the 21-year old Tremendous Playground. The new playground could feature a ninja warrior course and zip line, a mixed play area, a climbing play tower, a preschool play area and splash pad. A playground pavilion adjacent to the play equipment would offer parents a place to sit and watch their kids.
Much of the Tremendous Playground is built with wood and is becoming increasingly expensive to maintain, said Schugel. Though the playground is planned to be demolished, it won't be wiped completely off the map.
"We're looking to recognize the original with something like the wall with the handprints and the fenceposts and finding a way to incorporate those," said Schugel.
A proposed hillside amphitheater located in the southeast corner of the park would provide natural or terraced seating to watch outdoor performances.
At the east end of the park, bordering the Community Center and St. Peter Public Library, the design calls for a shade pavilion where people could gather and enjoy outdoor seating in an open, partially-covered area.
Adjacent to the library in the northwest corner, an outdoor reading room would provide a sunny spot for patrons to turn the pages of their checked-out books.
A pollinator garden featuring a diverse array of vegetation for butterflies and bumblebees would be planted in the northwest corner of the park, west of the exiting pavilion. On the opposite southwest corner, the design provides for a rain garden in a swale area next to the parking lot, where stormwater could empty.
The concept was developed with architectural firm Damon Farber, which has worked with the city on parks planning in the past. Multiple designs were presented to the Parks Advisory Board before the committee selected a single plan to prompt community feedback.
Multiple options for each new facet of the park were presented to open house attendees. Members of the public planted stickers on their their favorite designs for playground equipment, the gardens, amphitheater, reading room, shade structure and gardens. Schugel said the feedback would assist the city and architect in developing a final landscape design.
Siblings 8-year-old Cory Johnson and 5-year-old Melanie Johnson were among the attendees picking out their favorite ideas for the playground. Cory wanted to see a spinning elephant play structure and a rope zip line, while Melanie picked out a rope balance beam, a ninja course area and a model house play area.
The brother and sister both enjoyed the dalben tower — a climbing pyramid covered in ropes and multiple slides — but neither of them were picky in their choices.
“I want to see this … this … this," said Cory, pointing at pictures of playground equipment. "I like all of them.”
The Recreation Department and Parks Advisory Board plan to bring a final design for council approval within the next six months and begin construction next year.