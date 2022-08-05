Racoon

The city of St. Peter took record complaints related to raccoons, woodchucks and snakes during the first No Mow May in the community in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

Earlier this spring, the city of St. Peter joined communities across the nation ushering in No Mow May to strengthen the populations of local pollinators. But as city residents allowed their yards to grow, butterflies and bumblebees weren’t the only type of wildlife attracted to the area.

