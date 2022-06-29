Next Monday, the local community is setting out to prove for its 51st year that no one celebrates the Fourth of July like St. Peter.
The annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is hitting the streets of St. Peter with the traditional parade on Washington Avenue, a wide variety of food and beverages, live concerts and, of course, the night-time fireworks show.
The event opens at 10 a.m. with the Fourth of July Parade led by Grand Marshals Bill and Thersea Shores on a horse-drawn wagon. Bill and Theresa Shores have served important roles in the community since moving to St. Peter in 1977. For approximately 30 years, Bill worked as a family medicine doctor while Theresa educated Little Saints pre-schoolers.
The doctor-teacher couple made a perfect pairing to honor frontline workers for this year’s parade, said St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Lee.
“Bill was the type of doctor who never punched out, he was always willing to go to the home of somebody who was sick,” said Lee. “I don’t think he ever got a Thanksgiving dinner with his family because he was always on call and off running and serving.”
“Theresa taught preschool Little Saints for many, many years so she’s very well known for that,” he continued. “They’re a very well known couple, and you see them bicycling all over town and exercising at the Community Center. They’ve touched so many lives and saved so many lives that they were just the natural choice for grand marshal.”
Stephanie Holden of River’s Edge Hospital has stepped up as parade captain this year, in charge of coordinating the 80-90 floats anticipated to drive through Washington Avenue. Among displays by businesses and community organizations, the parade is set to feature a multitude of entertainment units, including the St. Peter High School Marching Saints; the Govenaires; Schell’s Hobo Band; Mankato River Blenders; two shriner units and Sugarloom.
Following the parade, community members may gather at Minnesota Square Park for the national anthem and concert performed by the Govenaires and a flag presentation by the American Legion and VFW Color Guard.
From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. adults can grab a drink from the beer tent and, between noon and 4 p.m., chow on a wide selection of lunch options. Food vendors include: B Concessions, El Tacazo Mexican Delights; Habitat Hot Dogs & Brats; S&L Shakes; St. Peter Ambassadors’ grilled chicken; Greek Gourmet; Lola’s; and Lucky Lure Pizzeria.
The Gold Star band is returning to the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July to perform a mix of classic country and rock hits from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., presented by the St. Peter Lions Club and St. Peter Ambassadors. The band’s members consist of Brenda Wendt Kopischke, Lynda Kiesler, Gary Pfeifer, Howard Mock, Dave Bateman and Jim Kozan.
Little ones won’t be left out of the fun. St. Peter Recreation and Leisure is bringing a variety of kids’ games and crafts, as well as a kiddie express train, hula hoop contest and limbo contest.
The Fourth of July comes to an eye-popping finish at 10 p.m. as a final fireworks show is launched from the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
Lee is anticipating a large crowd for this year’s Fourth of July Celebration. Not only will there be a swarm of returning St. Peter High School graduates flocking to the event during the All-School Reunion, Minnesota Square Park has more space for vendors and is more accessible than ever thanks to the addition of the vendor plaza and new sidewalks.
“We think that will be a big draw. And the really big change is the sidewalks in the park,” said Lee. “That will definitely expand our crowd with more strollers and better mobility for everybody to be in the park. It’s great for wheelchairs, it’s great for scooters, and it’s just great for people who have a tough time walking on ground that’s not level.”