Raina Roemhildt, a senior at Saint Peter High School, received a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship, worth approximately $200,000, during a special presentation at SPHS on Monday, April 17.

SPHS senior Raina Roemhildt (front row, fifth from the right holding the check) poses with the large group of family, friends and SPHS classmates who turned out for her NROTC scholarship presentation on Monday afternoon.

