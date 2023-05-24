Ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 school year, the St. Peter Public School Board approved a number of improvements to curriculum and adopted a new district-wide model for social and emotional learning.
Following direction outlined in the district's strategic plan, the St. Peter School Board voted to purchase the Character Strong social emotional learning curriculum for grades pre-K-12 on May 15 at a total cost of nearly $16,000.
Teachers and student support staff will be trained in the curriculum over the summer, which aims to develop student social skills, executive functioning and emotional regulation.
As students rise through the grade levels, the lessons grow with them. A Kindergartner, for example, would learn about listening skills before advancing to friendship in the first grade, conflict resolution in the second grade, and so on.
At the middle and high school levels, lessons are oriented around standards like demonstrating self-awareness of one’s own emotions and values; learning to self-manage one’s own thoughts and behavior to achieve one’s goals; having social awareness to empathize with others, including people from different backgrounds; maintaining healthy relationships and practicing responsible decision-making.
The new tier I curriculum is set to be implemented in September 2023 and may be renewed in the future at a cost of around $3,000 to $9,000 per year depending on the training needed for staff. If the programming is received well, the district could consider implementing tier II in for the 2024-2025 school year next spring.
The new curriculum was approved alongside updates for other subject areas as well. In music, the Board adopted recommendations to replace a piano for South Elementary and purchase a new sound system and smartboard for the middle school music program. In art, a $4,800 pugmill was purchased for South Elementary to allow for the reuse of clay and an old middle school kiln is to be transferred back the current middle school art room.
The district further adopted new curriculum for students with developmental cognitive disabilities in Special Education for grades K-12 at a cost of $1,700. Curriculum materials for English Language Learners was also expanded with $2,600 invested in additional programming and software.
Then in science, the district is continuing to move toward new standards which will be in place for the 2024-2025 school year and has purchased a $1,300 Mystery Digital Science program.