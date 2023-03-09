With an increasing number of students in Minnesota reporting feelings of anxiety, loneliness and long-term mental health problems, St. Peter Public Schools is planning to implement a district-wide curriculum aimed at supporting students’ social and emotional needs.
Implementing a social-emotional curriculum is one of the top goals of the St. Peter School District outlined in this year’s 2022-2023 strategic plan and at a School Board meeting on Feb. 23, the district moved forward on this goal by approving the pilot of a curriculum for all grade levels preK-12 known as Character Strong.
Alternative Programs and Schools Administrator Jana Sykora told the School Board that staff and parents have observed long-term impacts on the mental and emotional health of youth exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Peter Schools is far from alone. According to a 2022 Minnesota Student Survey by the Minnesota Department of Health, 29% of more than 135,000 students surveyed reported long-term mental health problems. This was a significant increase from 23% in 2019 and 18% in 2016.
Over the summer, teams of student support staff, teachers and principals began evaluating various curriculum programs and found Character Strong would best fit the district’s needs. Sykora noted the program follows students as they rise through the grade levels and is simple for teachers to implement.
“Our goal became to develop something or find something that would be aligned preK-12 so that students were hearing the same language ongoing,” said Sykora. “So that teachers had an ongoing process they could follow that was turnkey and easy for them and didn’t feel like another prep, something that didn’t feel too far out of their comfort zone.”
The curriculum is based on standards set by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) and CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning) framework and utilizes different lessons for each grade level on recurring themes.
At the elementary level, lessons focus on three core themes: building social skills, executive functioning and emotional regulation. As students rise through the grade levels, the lessons grow with them. A Kindergartner, for example, would learn about listening skills before advancing to friendship in the first grade, conflict resolution in the second grade, and so on.
At the middle and high school levels, lessons are oriented around standards like demonstrating self-awareness of one’s own emotions and values; learning to self-manage one’s own thoughts and behavior to achieve one’s goals; having social awareness to empathize with others, including people from different backgrounds; maintaining healthy relationships and practicing responsible decision-making.
Middle School and High School instructors will implement this curriculum during Saints and advisory hours, while elementary teachers will have shorter lessons to introduce during regular class time.
Ryoka indicated that adding the curriculum wouldn’t be too burdensome for teachers as it comes with access to a library of videos and activities that instructors can turn to.
“It is all embedded in a website so teachers go in and click on the lesson they need and everything is there. There’s video, songs at the preK level and its worked on really engaging families in this process,” said Ryoka.
The website also has supplemental content which can be integrated into regular classroom instruction.
“If you are a social studies teacher and want to tie in some SEL, you can go to high school social studies [on the website] and look at things to tie in that way,” said Ryoka.
Ryoka further stated the faculty and administrative teams didn’t find any significant gaps in the curriculum and had heard positive feedback from Counselor Regina Sirianni, who previously worked at a school district with the Character Strong curriculum.
“One of the concerns as always is what burden is this going to put on the teachers and the fact that they have something user-friendly and can implement it and the continuity of it so the kids are getting the same kinds of classes was really impressive,” said School Board member Kate Martens.
If faculty receive positive feedback during the pilot period, the School District may move to purchase the Character Strong curriculum in full.
Though the district is currently projecting a $3 million deficit in the general fund over the next two years, Superintendent Bill Gronseth noted the new curriculum would be paid for with funds from the district’s capital reserves, a separate bucket from the school’s general fund balance.
“This falls within our capital budget, so that’s separate from the classroom budget,” said Gronseth. “So we do have a line item in our budget every year for capital purchases that builds up every year that allows us to buy this and pay for ongoing things like software licenses.”