With an increasing number of students in Minnesota reporting feelings of anxiety, loneliness and long-term mental health problems, St. Peter Public Schools is planning to implement a district-wide curriculum aimed at supporting students’ social and emotional needs.

Meixner teaches

Meixner teaches

North Elementary’s EL teacher Stella Meixner, standing, works with some of her English Learner students in her classroom. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments