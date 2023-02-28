Staff positions and school programming may be on the line, as the St. Peter Public School District prepares a list of $1.5 million in possible budget cuts.
District Business Manager Tim Regner told the St. Peter School Board Thursday, Feb. 23, the district is anticipating a deficit upward of $3 million over the next two fiscal years. If unchecked, such a deficit would drain over 90% of the district’s $4.8 million fund balance.
The projected drop-off in the district’s financial status has been linked to two declining sources of revenue: COVID-19 financial support and student enrollment.
Over the past three years, St. Peter Public Schools benefited from multiple rounds of federally-backed, state-administered COVID-relief packages, such as ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief). Through the third and most recent round of ESSER, St. Peter was awarded $1.5 million in supporting additional student support personnel and summer learning and afterschool programs.
Without those funds continuing, the school district anticipates a $1 million drop in revenues in 2024, but only a $400,000 decrease in ESSER-supported expenses.
With inflating material, utility, and staffing costs, the school district projects that annual expenses will remain above the $30 million dollar mark between 2023 and 2025, but raising matching revenues will be increasingly difficult if student enrollment continues to decline. Because incoming elementary classes are smaller than the graduating high school classes, the district predicts a loss of 59 students by fiscal year 2025, resulting in a $418,000 drop in state funding.
Regner noted that these are conservative projections, which could change if the Minnesota Legislature passes proposals for additional school funding.
Gov. Tim Walz has proposed closing the special education cross-subsidy, the amount local school districts spend on special education without state or federal support, by 50% and some DFL House lawmakers have supported eliminating the cross-subsidy entirely. Raising state support for local special education costs from 6% to 50% could grant an additional $825,000 to St. Peter and a 25% match from the state for English Language Learner expenses could add an additional $78,000 to district coffers.
The governor also presented a plan to add 4% to the per pupil funding formula this year, which would allocate an estimated $300,000 more to St. Peter, plus another 2% next year and adjusting it to automatically rise with inflation.
St. Peter Public Schools are further hoping for an adjustment to the compensatory revenue formula, which could send an estimated $867,000 the district’s way.
The additional revenues legislative action could send St. Peter’s way wouldn’t eliminate the district’s shortfall, but it could help the district dig their way out without as many budget cuts.
“It will help fill a lot of the shortfall, but it will not fill it all,” said Regner. “We have some increase in expenses for salaries, benefits and those types of things. The wild card is inflation. The utility bills and those types of things are expensive.”
But at this stage in the budgeting process, the district has no assurances these items will come to pass.
“Our budget is due to the state by the end of June. Likely we won’t have answers from the legislature until May, hopefully,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth. “We have seen years where it is June or July, but hopefully things will be moving right along.”
Hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst, Gronseth requested the School Board authorize the administrative team to prepare a list of $1.5 million in items which could be cut from the budget. That list would then be presented to the School Board in March, but the district won’t have a better picture of next year’s deficit until May.
“Right now, all it is, is a list of possibilities. We are working through every department, every line item to try and make the best decisions for our students and our programing that we can,” said Gronseth. “We want to have this conversation with our teams and with our staff so that we’re really transparent about where we are standing financially and what may lie in the weeks and months ahead.“
The Superintendent indicated there was less flexibility in the budget for cuts to areas like utilities and transportation, so the list of proposed cuts is likely to include staff.
“We know that as a district about 80% of our budget is people, which leaves the other 20% which is how we pay for gas and buy food hand have the lights on and the heat on and buy supplies,” said Gronseth. “There are some changes we can make with that 20% of the budget, but there’s not a whole lot of moveable pieces in there. That means we’re talking about positions and programs and those are really difficult conversations.”
While the district currently has $4.8 million reserved in the general fund balance, Gronseth warned that relying solely on the reserves to pay off the deficit without broader cuts would put the district in an uncomfortable financial position should there be an unexpected emergency.
“We do have an appropriate amount for our reserve for a district our size with a $30 million a year budget. We could say we don’t want to make any reductions and we’re going to use our reserve,” said Gronseth. “But that puts us in a very precarious financial position for the future, where any given month, if something happens — a boiler goes or some item — we would not have a way to address it. We need to keep this reserve pretty close to the amount that it is to be financially stable into the future.”
School Board member Ben Leonard agreed the district needed to consider major cuts.
“We can't stop heating the building or stop turning on the lights, those fixed costs are going up. And we’re a staff-heavy business — and we should be — that’s where the majority of our money should go,” said Leonard. “So when we’re talking about cuts like this and we’re talking about positions and we’re talking about real staff and people and families, it’s really difficult but there’s no other way to do that. There’s no magic bullet.”
Regner said St. Peter isn’t the only school district facing a budget crunch.
“It’s not localized, it’s a statewide thing that’s going on, so hopefully that’s where the legislature comes through to get some decent funding so we can get it passed sooner, rather than later, so people know where they’re at.”