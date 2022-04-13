Excitement beamed on Superintendent Bill Gronesth’s face at the March 24 School Board meeting, as efforts to restructure the district’s debt delivered surprisingly high savings. Last month, the School Board approved a bond refinancing plan that will lower interest rates on existing debt and ultimately save taxpayers over $8 million from previous projections.
With assistance from District Business Manager Tim Regner and Michael Hoheisel, a financial consultant with Robert W. Baird Company, the School Board closed a $48.6 million bond sale that takes advantage of low interest rates to slash the previous 4% interest rate owed by the district down to 2.8%.
“This is a process that we have been working on for quite a while,” said Gronseth. “We started conversations about it last year. We’ve been watching the market, watching for the right opportunity. [In February], we took action approving us to move forward, and [now] we are here with some pretty impressive results.”
The original $55 million building bond was authorized in 2015 to finance the construction of St. Peter High School, following the passage of the bond referendum. Gronseth said the yearly amount saved per taxpayer would surpass the per taxpayer cost of the operating levy approved last November.
“That $8 million is taxpayer money,” said School Board Chair Ben Leonard. “The district is saving like the referendum was just passed.”
Over the next 17 years, the district’s estimated bond payments will be reduced to around $57.6 million. St. Peter Public Schools will also be able to pay off its debts two years sooner than anticipated.
Hoheisel told the School Board he had to work against the clock to negotiate the bond sale before interest rates rose. After he locked the interest rate just before the weekend, Hoheisel said White Bear Lake School District resold a bond on the following Monday with a true interest rate around 0.12% higher than St. Peter’s.
“As you all know, the market in our world, if you’re trying to borrow money right now, it’s running away,” said Hoheisel. “[Interest rates] were going the wrong way, but this is just a wonderful piece to bring to you.”
An additional benefit to the restructured payment schedule is that it avoids significant spikes year-to-year. Dollars owed increase around $100,000 each year until hitting a peak in 2031-32 and decreasing around $10,000-$20,000 each year until 2038.
“We’ve talked about the cliff for quite a while. The cliff has gone down, and it’s more of a steady incline,” said Gronseth. “With the growth that is projected for the city, we all see buildings going up and houses going up, which increases our tax base and decreases the amount the taxpayer pays.”
As the district’s expenses rise, Gronseth hopes that growth in the city of St. Peter will redistribute the tax burden over a larger populace and soften the impact on individual taxpayers.
“Over time, even as that amount is increasing, our hope is that growth continues with it, so that increase on the individual taxpayer stays pretty lost,” said Gronseth. “It gives us room to address some of the other needs we’ve been talking about without being unreasonably high.”