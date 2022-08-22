With the assistance of a state grant, St. Peter resident Emily Bruflat is converting her yard into a healthy habitat for bumble bees, butterflies and birds.
The Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources selected Bruflat and more than 1,000 residents statewide to receive an individual support grant through the Lawns to Legumes program. Established in 2019, the program seeks to counteract the decline of native pollinator species by empowering Minnesota residents to build pollinator-friendly gardens and yards.
“Minnesotans are eager to help our at-risk pollinator species,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke. “Lawns to Legumes provides the financial and technical support they need to play a hands-on role in benefiting pollinators.”
Individual Support grant recipients are reimbursed for up to $350 in costs associated with planting pollinator habitats in their yards. Grant-winners are also provided guidance in the form of written pollinator habitat guides, sample designs for a variety of gardens and workshop and coaching opportunities.
The application period for the latest round of Lawns to Legumes grants recently opened on Aug. 22 and closes on Jan. 18, 2023.
During the spring and summer of 2020, planting a pollinator-friendly yard started as a pandemic project for Bruflat, who also serves on the St. Peter City Council. Two years later, she’s still working towards her goal of replacing the entire yard with native plants. The once flat landscape is now beneath an overgrowth of around 50 different native plant species including violet anise-hyssops — which attract bees and butterflies with a licorice-scented aroma - purple-hued asters and milkweed — a favorite of monarchs.
Since beginning the project, Bruflat said the presence of pollinators and wildlife in her yard has increased “a hundredfold.”
“It’s just covered in life, and it’s not just bugs. I have bees of all types, wasps, beetles, ladybugs, butterflies, all sorts of bugs on all of the flowers and it’s great because that’s just want they want. It’s really mesmerizing to watch,” said Bruflat. “But we also have birds and part of that is birds' primary food is caterpillars and moths so bringing more insect life has brought more bird life to our yard.”
Sparrows, cardinals, goldfinches and mourning doves are counted among the newfound feathered visitors drawn to Bruflat’s gardens.
These habitats can serve as a crucial source of food for endangered pollinator species like the rusty-patched bumble bee. Since the late 1990’s, the loss of natural habitat, use of pesticides and climate change have contributed to a dramatic decline in the species’ population. According to a report by the Minnesota Interagency Pollinator Protection Team, the species occupies just 0.1% of its historical range.
While Bruflat was pleased to receive the grant, she was also surprised when she received the notice on Aug. 15. It’s been approximately two years since she first applied and was rejected due to being in a lower priority area. St. Peter is located just north of a top priority area which includes Kasota, Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake. But Bruflat’s application was automatically renewed until it was finally accepted.
“I think anybody should feel empowered or encouraged to apply and see what happens. That’s exactly what I did,” said Bruflat. “I saw it as an opportunity and a little bit of a pipe dream since I’m not exactly in the preferred location, but they say you should apply anyway, you might get it in the lottery system. So I took that chance and I’m glad I did.”
Bruflat hasn’t decided exactly what her next project will be. The Lawns to Legumes grant provides recipients with several options including shade gardens, rain gardens, sunny gardens and pocket plantings.
It’s not just individual residents who are eligible for the program. Demonstration neighborhood grants are available for neighborhoods interested in transforming their greenery into an environment that showcases best practices for supporting pollinators.