After a decade-long career overseeing a historic renovation of the Forensic Mental Health Program at the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter (formerly known as the Minnesota Security Hospital), Forensic Services Director Carol Olson is retiring from her post at the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
In her stead, eight year DHS Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Soniya Hirachan was promoted to the executive director position, overseeing all mental health programs on campus in St. Peter (except for the Sex Offenders Program). The position manages the campus inpatient hospital and supervised nursing home, which provide treatment to patients civilly committed as mentally ill and dangerous.
Hirachan joined DHS as a staff psychiatrist in what used to be called the Competency Restoration Program and has spent the last five years serving as Forensic Services medical director.
In addition to her work in Forensic Services, Hirachan is an adjunct assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Minnesota Medical School. She completed her psychiatry residency from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Washington D.C and a psychiatric fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh before moving to Minnesota.
Hirachan’s work as a staff psychiatrist began at a rocky point in the hospital’s history. In 2011, the Minnesota Security Hospital was placed under a conditional license for the overuse of restraint and seclusion on patients when there was no imminent risk of harm. The hospital was ordered to improve staffing levels, training and facilities or risk a revocation of its license.
“There was an energy behind wanting to do better, wanting to create a culture of therapeutic environment,” said Hirachan. “I saw that people were really committed to wanting to make that change, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Olson was at the forefront of changes to the facility’s culture and environment. In 2012, she took over as executive director after administering the Community Behavioral Health hospitals in St. Peter and Rochester. The director pushed for a culture change in addressing difficult patient situations, calling for use of non-conflict resolution for patient-staff encounters.
“When I first came here, the focus was really toward security and safety,” said Olson. “While that’s really important, it has to be balanced with patient care and delivering of active treatment and building hope for the patients, so they can return back to society and be successful members of the community.”
The executive director further campaigned for a total $126.5 million in state spending to finance an extensive remodel of the Forensic Services campus to create a more therapeutic environment.
In 2017, new buildings were constructed on campus, financed by $56 million in a state bonding bill. The updated facility included a social center, containing large and small group rooms, a chapel, dining area, gym, store, vocational center, pharmacy, medical services and the lab, as well as new housing units and a vocational workshop.
The facility’s latest renovation was completed in January 2022, with an additional $70 million appropriated in a 2018 bonding bill. The renovation moved Forensic Services patients to the upper campus, separating them from the Sex Offender Program in the lower campus.
“The other really huge focus was creating environments that would help reduce our patient and staff injuries,” said Olson. “When you look back at the history of the facility, we had a lot of staff injuries and a lot of patient injuries occurring in our treatment units. The focus of the construction project was to create spaces that created safe environments for patients and staff.”
Olson said there has been a decline in assaults on staff since the renovations, but safety remains a concern for employees, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the difficulty of improving staffing. Recruitment is a greater challenge than turnover, said Olson.
After taking the reigns of leadership, Hirachan said she would continue to follow the philosophy of patient care established at Forensic Services.
“What Carol and I both want is robust treatment for individuals here,” said Hirachan. “I want to carry forward that mission of providing the best care for our patients, so that patients receive not only the best treatment, but we’re also the employer of choice for people in this area.”
Olson expressed confidence in Hirachan’s ability to lead the facility and was glad to see a familiar face filling her shoes.
“Dr. Hirachan leads with an eye toward best service delivery and best practices for our patients. She has a very open process for the employees she directly supervises. They feel very supported by her,” said Olson. “I was very excited when she threw her name in the hat and accepted the position to replace me. It’s making this transition really easy, compared to if someone had taken it from outside the organization.”