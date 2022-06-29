St. Peter Public Schools inducted four new members into its Hall of Fame during a breakfast reception at the high school commons area in 2018. The ceremony for 2020 and 2022 inductees is July 2. (Kurt Hildebrandt/St. Peter Public Schools)
Eleven new members will be inducted into the St. Peter Public Schools Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 2 at the St. Peter High School commons area with breakfast starting at 10 a.m. and the ceremony to follow. The event will coincide with the St. Peter High School All-School Reunion big weekend celebration.
“We are excited and honored to welcome another group of impressive individuals to the St. Peter Hall of Fame, and I especially look forward to doing that in person at the high school,” SPHS Principal Annette Engeldinger said. “These 11 honorees are proof that education is alive and well in St. Peter.”
The cost for breakfast is $14; to make reservations, call 507-934-4212, ext. 6043.
This year’s ceremony will include the induction of the members from those selected in 2020 as well as those chosen this year (2022). The ceremony in 2020 had to be postponed to this summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those 11 individuals chosen as the newest members of the Hall of Fame include the following:
Class of 2020
Carl Aanonsen (Deceased) - Faculty (1960-1993)
Robert Bruns (Deceased) - Class of 1970
Bob Genelin - Class of 1963
Dr. Samuel Carlson (Deceased) - Class of 1964
Leroy Pankratz (Deceased) - Class of 1959
Ed Rundell - Faculty (1970-2000)
Class of 2022
Gary Lee Pehrson (Deceased) - Class of 1966
Jeff Olson - Faculty/Administrator (1975-2014 & 2019-20)
Winthrop (Windy) Block - Class of 1963
Jon Nesvig - Class of 1961
Robert Gran (Deceased) - Class of 1952
The St. Peter Public Schools Hall of Fame was established in 2008 to honor outstanding individuals who have earned significant distinction or achievement in their chosen field or volunteer endeavors.
It was originally called the St. Peter High School Hall of Fame, but the St. Peter School board changed the name in 2016 to allow it to become more inclusive for people to be nominated. Alumni are not required to have graduated from St. Peter High School to be eligible, and staff eligibility is now extended to those who worked at any of the schools in District 508.