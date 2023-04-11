St. Peter Public Schools congratulated Ayan Musse, Office of Education Equity coordinator, on earning the Outstanding New Social Worker of the Year award. Musse was honored at a ceremony held at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Minnesota Department of Social Work featured a ‘Social Work Honors Day’ last week, recognizing various individuals throughout the state for their accomplishments. Due to not meeting during COVID, awards were given out for 2020 and 2023 at this event, including the one for Ayan Musse.
The event featured guest speakers Laura Strunk, PsyD, LICSW, NCSP, School Psychologist, Heidi Cottingham, LSW, MSW Candidate, High School Social Worker and Kaylee Warner, LSW, MSW Candidate, Elementary School Social Worker. Awards were presented for the Social Work Alumna of the Year, Outstanding New Social Worker of the Year, and Collaborative Agency of the Year.
Musse was nominated in 2020 for her work before and after her career as a social worker making sure the community has an understanding of what inclusivity means. She started the ‘Walking in Two Worlds’ program at the YWCA, she’s been a part of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council as the Diversity and Inclusion Specialist, she has been a part of Grey Hair Minnesota Diversity Council, she’s worked at Mankato Area Public Schools as school social worker for 3 years and now is the Coordinator of the Office Education Equity at Saint Peter Public Schools.
Musse was celebrated in front of a crowd of her peers and her five children. She said she was honored to be recognized.
“I cried when I found out I was nominated. It meant so much after surviving being a new social worker during COVID,” Musse said in her acceptance speech.