St. Peter Public Schools congratulated Ayan Musse, Office of Education Equity coordinator, on earning the Outstanding New Social Worker of the Year award. Musse was honored at a ceremony held at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Ayan Musse

Ayan Musse pictured with the New Outstanding Social Worker of the Year award.

