Preschoolers at St. Peter Public Schools Early Childhood Center earned their green thumbs early. On April 28, the young sprouts had the chance to help the City of St. Peter plant the first tree of the year in celebration of Arbor Day.
Mayor Shanon Nowell, City Maintenance Superintendent Joel Schmidt, City Forester Zach Soller and Americorp intern Sara Arsenault met with the preschoolers at Gorman Park to teach the kids all about trees and how they’re planted.
City staff introduced the kids to a young Greenspire Linden. Currently, the trunk is small and thin and there are no leaves on its branches yet. But eventually, the tree will sprout a leafy, pointed canopy, providing a relaxing umbrella of shade. In the summer, Greenspire Lindens bloom with yellow flowers.
The children watched intently as staff walked the kids through the planting process. First they dug a hole in the park soil, before lifting the tree out of its pot and resting it in the dirt.
“This is a younger tree that was potted recently so the roots haven’t had a chance to hold all the soil together,” said Forester Soller. “Most of the time the older roots will grow around the side of the pot and then you have to cut those off or else it will strangle and kill the tree.”
After planting the tree in the hole, staff demonstrated how they pack the soil around the roots. They also poured a hearty bucket of water to keep the tree healthy.
Finally, the preschoolers' got the chance to help out. Arsenault showed the kids how to place wood chips at the base of the tree, being careful to leave an exposed ring of soil around the trunk. Lining up one by one, each child grabbed a handful of wood chips and sprinkled it around the Greenspire Linden.
While it’s not every year that the city has an audience of captive children, planting a tree for Arbor Day is an annual tradition. St. Peter recognizes Arbor Day on April 28.
“Trees are a point of health for any community,” said Schmidt. “They help with oxygen transfer and all that, but anywhere you have trees you have a higher quality of living. When a community like St. Peter makes the effort to plant trees and have a good urban forest, it’s really beneficial for the citizens.”
Residents can expect to see a lot more trees in St. Peter this fall. The city’s goal of replacing weakened trees in the community with two healthy trees was recently bolstered by a $128,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The state’s Protecting Forests by Managing Ash for EAB program is assisting the city to remove trees vulnerable to the Emerald Ash Borer. The invasive pest was officially spotted in Nicollet County in 2021, but thus far has not been detected in St. Peter.
Over the next five years, the DNR grant will help finance citywide removal/stump grinding for 245 ash trees. The city will then plant 490 new non-ash trees in the boulevards.
“It’s our goal to always have at least two trees planted for every tree removed,” said Schmidt. “Some of that grant funding is going to allow us to do that. Otherwise it would have been hard to maintain that without outside funding.”