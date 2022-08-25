The city of St. Peter voted to redirect dollars in the Police Department budget toward purchasing encrypted radios, in response to new security standards for sensitive information.
Encrypted radio technology allows police to communicate over private channels inaccessible to the public. The use of radio encryption is part of a larger trend in law enforcement nationwide, with the aim of preventing sensitive information, like an officer’s location or a victim’s name, from becoming public knowledge.
In 2021, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension published an updated guidance requiring radio traffic to be encrypted when communicating sensitive information derived from the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) and the BCA. Police are required to follow the security standards to access the FBI CJIS database.
The Police Department’s current roster of mobile radios (radios mounted in squad cars) are incapable of encryption. While the portable radios police wear on their person are capable of encryption with a programming update, the mounted radios must be replaced entirely.
On Monday, the City Council voted to redirect approximately $28,500 from this year’s budget toward the purchase of five new Motorola APX 6500 radios. The purchase is the first step in a three-year plan to replace the Department’s 12 mobile radios. An additional four are to be purchased in 2023 and three in 2025.
Dollars were taken from the city’s standing budget for police body cameras. City Administrator Todd Prafke said the dollars were previously set aside in case police departments were mandated to purchase body cameras by the state.
“These were dollars that were set aside, just in case,’ said Prafke. “… the plan was if [body camers] came out of the legislative session or some other requirement, we would be ready to do that.”
“We wanted to make sure we stayed within the budget realm that you set,” Prafke added, speaking to the council. “This was a reasonable way for us, at least from my perspective, to approach that.”
Broadway/Sunrise agreement
The St. Peter City Council approved a finalized cost-sharing agreement with Nicollet County on the construction of a new roundabout and the Sunrise Drive and Broadway Avenue intersection.
Under the finalized agreement, the project is paid for with a $1.25 million Local Road Improvement Program grant, $880,000 in state aid, $266,000 in county state aid highway dollars and $115,000 out of city water and stormwater utility fund.
The single-lane roundabout project was developed following a study by Bolton & Menk, projecting the current four-way stop won’t be able to keep up with future traffic congestion caused by nearby residential development.