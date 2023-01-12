The St. Peter High School players are putting on a production most fowl for local audiences and the one act play subsection tournament.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, the St. Peter Theater Department is showcasing this year’s one act play, “Goosed!” by Hillary DiPiano. The production is a comedic twist on the story of the gold-laying goose from Giambattista Basile’s collection of fairy tales “The Tale of Tales.”
Isabeau Fuller and Isabelle Mish star as sisters Lilla and Lolla, two poor peasants in the kingdom of Prince Ambroso, played by Austin Reyes. Their lives take a fortunate turn when they save a goose, played by Brenden Larson, with the ability to lay piles of gold.
However, the goose’s gilded droppings attracts the attention of the sisters’ greedy neighbors, Perna (Piper Ruble) and her daughters Pasca (Ella Ruble) and Vasta (Sophia Brown). Their scheme to steal the golden goose for themselves turns awry when they find out this waterfowl is out for blood.
This pastiche of a classic fairy tale is the first comedy St. Peter has prepared for the One Act Play competition in three years. Teacher Jason Toupence, who is co-directing the show with Amanda Blue, said the students were itching of perform a comedy, so they picked out the funniest one act they could find.
“I have seen the show 35 times now and I still think it’s funny,” said Toupence.
Seniors Piper Ruble and Ella Ruble are eager to show their silly side on stage as Lilla and Lolla’s nosy neighbors. Piper has performed in St. Peter’s productions of “Shrek The Musical” and “Mamma Mia” and Ella featured in last year’s one act “The Girl in the White Pinafore,” but this marks the first time the cousins have shared the stage.
“It’s been really fun. We’ve been able to play up a lot of the scenes because we’re so comfortable with each other than we can do whatever we want,” said Ella.
“She grabs me by the neck and just shoves me sometimes,” Piper laughed.
As the rude and devious Perna and Pasca, the Rubles are enjoying the opportunity to experiment with physical comedy and to step into roles that are unlike themselves.
“My favorite part is making myself a different person,” said Ella. “It’s really fun to get into character and say and do things you normally wouldn’t do in real life.”
Ella pointed out that despite being older than Piper, she plays her daughter in the show. Ella guessed it was because she’s shorter.
After Thursday’s performance, St. Peter will be hosting and competing in this year’s Section 2AA, Subsection A Contest on Saturday, Jan. 28. Jordan, New Prague, Hutchinson and Orono will be vying with St. Peter for placement in the top three.
First through third in the tournament will advance to the Section 2AA Contest on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Chanhassen High School. The winning play at the section tournament then advances to the state contest at St. Catherine University on Thursday, Feb. 9.
While excited for the upcoming tournament, the students said their favorite part was performing the one act for the audience.
“In the shows we’ve done before, it’s always the audience that makes us more excited to do it and ramps up the energy,” said Piper.