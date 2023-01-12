Goosed 4

Prince Ambroso, played by Austin Reyes (center) has been attacked by the titular goose, Brenden Larson (back). His royal servant Bernardo, Played by Parker Brown (left) and his guard Meo, played by Rowan Snay (right) attempt to pull the goose off his backside. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The St. Peter High School players are putting on a production most fowl for local audiences and the one act play subsection tournament.

Isabeau Fuller as Lilla (left) and Isabelle Mish as Lolla (center) confront their nasty neighbor Perna, played by Piper Ruble (right). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Perna, played by Piper Ruble (left) and her daughters Vasta, played by Sophia Brown (center) and Pasca, played by Ella Ruble (right) scheme to steal the riches of the golden goose for themselves. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Royal Guards Miro (Ian Gertsbauer) and Meo (Rowan Snay) order the villagers
Prince Ambroso (Austin Reyes) asks for Lolla’s (Isabelle Mish) hand in marriage. While hesitant, Lolla’s sister Lilla (Isabeau Fuller) and her goose (Brenden Larson) encourage her to accept the prince’s proposal. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The cast and crew of St. Peter High School’s One Act Play, Goosed! Front Row: (left to right) Rebekah Roemhildt, Ella Ruble, Madison Braam, Parker Brown, Eleanor Kennedy, Isabelle Mish, Sophia Brown. Middle Row: Ryan Ranft, Ruby Sletta, Isabeau Fuller, Brenden Lason, Adrik Rojas-Malledo, CeeJay King, Piper Ruble, Alexis Boettcher. Back Row: Rowan Snay, Ian Gerstbauer, Wesley Toupence, Max Bultman, Austin Reyes. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

